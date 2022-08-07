Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,906 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.