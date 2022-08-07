Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,760 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after acquiring an additional 413,667 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after acquiring an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Baidu by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after acquiring an additional 337,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

