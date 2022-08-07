Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,927 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 99.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

IGHG stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08.

