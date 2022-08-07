Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 49,861 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,449,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 206,306 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,713.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,621,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

