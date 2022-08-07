Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 88,231 Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 680.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at $256,000.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYHG opened at $60.09 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17.

