Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,059,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

