Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,369 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

