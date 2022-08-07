Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 936.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $10,272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 232.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281,965 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $7,487,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $6,753,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $5,533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of UJAN opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

