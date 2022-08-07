Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $120.65 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

