Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 46,726 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 160.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYGH. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,557,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,047,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYGH opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.39 and a twelve month high of $88.27.

