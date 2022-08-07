Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 7,710 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXE stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $36.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

