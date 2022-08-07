Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 8,151 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

