Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,180,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.88 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.