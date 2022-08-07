Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,758. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $241.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

