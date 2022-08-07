Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 53.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138,053 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at $465,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Trading Down 0.1 %

BAPR stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.