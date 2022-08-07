Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

First Trust Chindia ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FNI opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

First Trust Chindia ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

