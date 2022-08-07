Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

