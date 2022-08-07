Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $4,926,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $179.27. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

