Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

