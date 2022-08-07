Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.18 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MUA opened at $13.12 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.