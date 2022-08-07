Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Okta by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

