Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $418.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.