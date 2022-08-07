Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

IXC stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

