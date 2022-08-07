Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DELL opened at $45.41 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

