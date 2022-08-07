Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.52 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LSI stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

