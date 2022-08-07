Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SAP opened at $94.56 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.