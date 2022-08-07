Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,008,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

