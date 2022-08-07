Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 51,797 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $23.09 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
