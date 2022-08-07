Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 72,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social Stock Performance

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $44,840.39. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,678.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,890 in the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.