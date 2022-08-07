Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,270 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $250.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average is $222.11. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 752.91%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

