Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 229 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $89.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

