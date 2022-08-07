Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.76.

