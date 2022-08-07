Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,453 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,668,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 20,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,668,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.