Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,784 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $51,882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $37,283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19,901.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($262.89) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.11. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.