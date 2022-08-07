Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 55,281 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.07. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

