Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Entegris by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

