Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 722 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,619,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,595,000 after acquiring an additional 181,478 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.99. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

