Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $413.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.98.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

