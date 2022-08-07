Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 261,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,343,827 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $4.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.15) to €5.30 ($5.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.57) to €5.30 ($5.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.85) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Up 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aegon by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.