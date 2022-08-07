AFC Gamma (AFCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AFCG opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.18. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 21,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at $53,146,191.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow bought 57,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 87,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,633. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

