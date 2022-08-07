Agiliti (AGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Agiliti to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Agiliti has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.89-$0.94 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $294.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agiliti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGTI opened at $19.74 on Friday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,081 shares of company stock worth $1,867,711. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agiliti by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

