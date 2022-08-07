Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Air Lease by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AL opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

