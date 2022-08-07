Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of AIRT opened at $15.30 on Friday. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
