Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of AIRT opened at $15.30 on Friday. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

