AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Trading Up 3.9%

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.10 and last traded at C$13.99. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 107,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOS shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.86.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
