AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Trading Up 3.9%

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.10 and last traded at C$13.99. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 107,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOS shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.86.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Up 14.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

Insider Activity

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.