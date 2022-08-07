Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Position Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.44.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

