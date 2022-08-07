Alarm.com (ALRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $138,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,129,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 101.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

