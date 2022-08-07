Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Alico has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alico

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

In other Alico news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

