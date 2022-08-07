Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $17.91 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,667 shares of company stock worth $3,650,395 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

