Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $110.25 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $108.99 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,172 shares of company stock valued at $394,943. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

