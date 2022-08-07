Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €240.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €240.00 ($247.42) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($252.58) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($268.04) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($272.16) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €176.64 ($182.10) on Friday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($213.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €182.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €201.71.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

